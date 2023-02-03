Daisy Ridley Possibly Open To Returning To Star Wars







It is undeniable at this point that the Star Wars “Sequel Trilogy,” aka the Disney Trilogy, was a complete mess. Starting with The Force Awakens in 2015, it gave us a familiar feeling; albeit a little too familiar with a space orphan on a desert planet, a droid carrying vital information for a resistance and riding on the Millennium Falcon to fight an evil elite faction that has a giant planet destroying weapon.







The Last Jedi in 2017 however was a complete car crash with the director being allowed to do what they wanted, without restrain, and seemingly not really caring that it was the middle chapter of a trilogy. Lastly in 2019, with The Rise of Skywalker, that was hated by nearly everybody, with both fans and critics roasting its nonsensical plot.



However, with the recent rumors about Damon Lindelof’s upcoming Star Wars project being Episode X, there is more talk about actress Daisy Ridley returning to play Rey, now going by the name “Rey Skywalker”.







Recently while speaking The Hollywood Reporter the topic came up of any possible news of her returning. She said:



“Honestly, I have no idea. I feel like Rey’s story ended in a wonderful way with the last film. It’s already been an insane three years since that film came out. I feel like quite a different person. We’ve all gone through a massive change in the last three years, with lots of crazy things happening.“



She would go on to hint that she would be open to, at least one more time, returning to play the role:



“So I really don’t know if there are plans. I just don’t know. But ultimately, I loved my experience, I loved what I got to do and I love the people I got to work with. So, should that happen again, even once, amazing. Because the dream is to really be around nice people that make you feel good and feel heard while you do good work.“



While Finn’s actor John Boyega said that he is out of the franchise Poe Dameron actor Oscar Isaac says he would be open to coming back.







Oddly enough Poe Dameron and Rey were originally meant to be a romantic couple on at least two separate occasions with a hint in The Force Awakens and a full on kiss in the Duel of the Fates draft of Episode IX. So if both actors return perhaps Poe x Rey will also happen.



What do you think? Will Rey once again save the galaxy from evil? Or is this era of Star Wars done for good?



Source: The Direct