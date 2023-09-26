D23’s Disney100 Commemorative Issue Features An Augmented Reality Cover!







This Fall’s issue of D23 is out and contains something special for Official Disney Fan Club Members. Disney Twenty-Three celebrates 100 years of Walt’s magic with two augmented reality covers.

D23 Gold Members will have access to exclusive effects for the original and variant cover of Disney Twenty-Three. Check out the video below for a quick preview of what the magazine and augmented reality have to offer.

“Disney twenty-three is a quarterly publication from D23: The Official Disney Fan Club and is filled with all-access interviews, exclusive stories, and content to bring fans closer to the magic than ever before. And to celebrate Disney100, D23 created this special, limited release issue to give all fans the chance to bring home this once-in-a-century celebration!

Enchanted from front to back, the cover comes to life with the power of augmented reality and is filled with commemorative content that brings to life the past 100 years of magic from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more!“

Yes, the Disney 100 Special Commemorative Issue is already on eBay. Thankfully, though, the prices are not astronomical … yet. If you’re having a hard time finding a first-hand copy, they’re on the reselling site for $14.99 and up.

While the addition of AR into a 100th-anniversary commemorative magazine is great, the effects are tied to Facebook and Instagram. So, if Meta goes defunct, you may never be able to see the augmented reality enchantment again.

Don’t worry. If you’re arriving at this article in the distant future and Meta has finally bitten the dust, you didn’t miss out on much. The “comes to life” part of the AR cover just means that some fireworks shoot up from the cover when you view it on your phone.

Regardless, the magazine has to be way more enthralling than the announcements we saw come out of the D23 event, right?

D23 can be picked up at shopDisney, Target, and Barnes & Noble.

[Source: D23.com]