D23 Offers Look at Splash Mountain Retheme To Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Disney fans know that Splash Mountain at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland will be receiving a retheme to the ‘Princess and the Frog’ called “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.” Now we have a look at a model of the retheme from the D23 Expo as well as some other information about the project.

Sadly it seems they are only presenting external models for now, but we can see some changes coming to the Disneyland version.

Scott Gustin was at the event and shared some images of what is being displayed:

First look at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the Tiana’s Foods theme: pic.twitter.com/SZPO0qivZc — Scott Gustin 📍D23 Expo (@ScottGustin) September 9, 2022

First look at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the Tiana’s Foods theme: pic.twitter.com/SZPO0qivZc — Scott Gustin 📍D23 Expo (@ScottGustin) September 9, 2022

They added a sign that says “Celebration of family and friends of New Orleans.”

Frankly it looks kind of….lame, but it is truly too early to tell since we can’t see the interior yet. The mock up of it lit up at night is pretty. Holding out hope it’s an improvement.

According to Scott Gustin new characters will be coming to the attraction as well:

NEW: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will include animatronics (including Tiana) and will introduce 16 new characters. — Scott Gustin 📍D23 Expo (@ScottGustin) September 9, 2022

There is going to be a store as well called “Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets.” According to AllEars.net the back story will be:

“…after Tiana opens her restaurant, her and Eudora expand into the community with this business. And, this new store will have a merchandise line of Tiana’s spices and sauces!”

BREAKING: Disney Shares First Look at Tiana-Themed STORE

https://t.co/GVdw2XQWaZ — AllEars.Net (@AllEarsNet) September 9, 2022

Tiana will also be getting a restaurant at Disneyland called Tiana’s Palace. Which makes sense given that the area there is ‘New Orleans Square.’ We’ve been thinking this was Disney’s plan for years.

Hopefully we will get more information on the upcoming retheme, including an idea of when the attractions will close and when the new version will open. Right now we are seeing for Disneyland so I’m assuming it will go down first. At Walt Disney World they might want to bring the Tron Lightcycle Run coaster online before taking one of the mountains offline.

I think we will learn more in the coming days.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!