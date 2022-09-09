D23 Expo Unveils Look At Te Fiti Statue Coming To EPCOT’s Journey of Water

Disney’s D23 Expo officially kicks off tomorrow but media previews started tonight. First we got a look at the Splash Mountain retheme to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and now we have a look at a the upcoming Te Fiti statue that will be added to EPCOT’s ‘Journey of Water’ attraction. ‘Journey of Water’ is currently under construction at Walt Disney World and it is based on the film ‘Moana.’

Various media outlets are revealing the model of the 16-foot statue that will be added to the new walk-through attraction:

Over in EPCOT, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana is getting a Te Fiti statue and she’s STUNNING! #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/6igqjWTpIk — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) September 9, 2022

Journey of Water will include a 16-foot Te Feti pic.twitter.com/4780nGdtAX — Scott Gustin 📍D23 Expo (@ScottGustin) September 9, 2022

The Journey of Water Inspired by Moana attraction coming to EPCOT will feature a 16 foot tall Te Feti. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/AkwmxXzMjX — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) September 9, 2022

I’m intrigued, yet freaked out. Big statues scare me. But I really want to see this one.

This new area is going to be interesting for sure. It’s just a walk-through, but they seem to be putting as much effort into it as they would a ride. I’ll give Disney Imagineering full credit on that.

