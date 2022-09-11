D23 Disney Cruise Line Updates Lighthouse Point, New Ports and the Disney Treasure

Josh D’Amaro dropped a lot of Disney Cruise Line updates today including a new ship coming to the fleet named the Disney Treasure sailing in 2024!

The next ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet will be named the Disney Treasure! #d23expo pic.twitter.com/QrjNmGPobB — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 11, 2022

It has not been announced when in 2024 or where the Disney Treasure will sail from, but this is excited news of an addition of a sixth ship to the fleet. The concept art that was released by D’Amaro is gorgeous and features a statue of Aladdin, Jasmine, and the Magic Carpet.

BREAKING: The sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Treasure, will set sail in 2024. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/zoCFIUH4fX — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 11, 2022

Video: First look at the Disney Cruise Line’s 6th ship: the Disney Treasure! #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/mQBVq2ePZA — DLP Report (@DLPReport) September 11, 2022

Additionally, the Disney Wonder will be repositioning to entertain guests with cruises in New Zealand and Australia. With this, repositioning cruises to get the ship down to Australia will feature Disney Cruise Line’s first Southern Pacific stops.

Lastly, D’Amaro talked about how construction is going on Lighthouse Point as a new destination for Disney Cruise Lines in the Bahamas. He talked about how this island will highlight the rich culture of the Bahamas. They are using 90% solar energy on the island as well.

Wow! A new Disney ship, new stops for the Disney Cruise Line, and a new island in the Bahamas! What great news for lovers of the Disney Cruise Line.

