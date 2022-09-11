D23 Announces Return of Happily Ever After in 2023

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman Disney Parks, Experiences and Products has announced at D23 that the incredibly popular ‘Happily Ever After’ night-time show will return to Walt Disney World for 2023.

The announcement came during the ‘A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products’ panel on the final day of the D23 Expo.

‘Happily Ever After’ launched on May 12, 2017 and lasted until September 21, 2021.

For those that are unaware here is what ‘Happily Ever After’ is:

“This 18-minute show features more lasers, lights and projections than any other fireworks spectacular in the history of Magic Kingdom park!

Throughout Happily Ever After, you’ll witness the many transformations of Cinderella Castle as it becomes a part of popular Disney stories—and is brought to life by:

Awe-inspiring fireworks and rooftop pyro

Supportive state-of-the-art projections

Brilliant lasers and immersive lighting

A stirring score featuring contemporary versions of popular Disney songs

The Stories

Happily Ever After starts with a dream… and takes you on an unforgettable journey that captures the heart, humour and heroism of many favourite Disney animated films, including:

Aladdin

Big Hero Six

Brave

Frozen

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Incredibles

The Lion King

The Little Mermaid

Moana

Mulan

Tarzan

The Princess and the Frog

Toy Story

Up

WALL-E

Wreck-It Ralph

Zootopia”

Here is a video:

This show’s return has been a very popular request so I’m sure so many are really happy!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!