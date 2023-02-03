CreativeSoul Disney Princess Dolls Now Available on Shop Disney







Disney has just posted some new doll inspired by “real life photography” and “visual story telling.” The dolls are inspired by Tiana, Snow White, Rapunzel and Cinderella and were designed by husband and wife Regis and Kahran Bethencourt who are the founders of CreativeSoul Photography.

“This unique doll collection reimagines what a classic Disney Princess could look like through a new lens. Each beautifully detailed doll stands confidently with naturally textured hair, resplendent in beautiful African fabrics and jewelry. ”

The detailing on these dolls is beautiful!

Let’s take a look!

“Disney’s notoriously long-haired princess, Rapunzel, provides the inspiration for this stunning doll by CreativeSoul Photography. Husband and wife duo Kahran and Regis Bethencourt are the artists behind CreativeSoul Photography who, for over a decade, have made it their mission to celebrate youth of color, making this vision a reality by adding Afrocentric design elements to show the beauty and strength of diversity.

Designed with CreativeSoul Photography and inspired by Rapunzel

Finely detailed outfit

Includes shoes, bracelet, necklace, hair accessories and handbag

Satin skirt

Peplum features allover print with Tangled sun motif

Peplum trimmed in golden brocade

Bodice features decorative lattice ribbons and red and golden trim

Puff sleeves with Tangled sun motif print

Long rooted braided hair

Floral hair accessories

Sculpted golden necklace with rhinestone accent

Tangled sun-inspired handbag

Rooted eyelashes

Fully poseable

Comes in elegant window display packaging

11 1/2″ tall”

“With its color palette inspired by Snow White’s signature blue and yellow outfit, this doll’s deluxe costume features puffed sleeves, and a layered fabric dress with rhinestone details and sculpted accessories.

Designed with CreativeSoul Photography and inspired by Snow White

Finely detailed outfit

Includes apple bag, shoes, gauntlets, belt, necklace and earrings

Layered dress with peplum

Satin peplum features floral and filigree print with rhinestone-studded appliqués

Embroidered detailing at neckline

Belt features colorful geometric design

Puff paned sleeves with bold floral print

Gauntlets feature colorful geometric design

Coordinating headpiece with large satin bow

Large dangling earrings

Finely styled rooted hair

Rooted eyelashes

Red apple wrist bag

Fully poseable

Comes in elegant window display packaging

11 1/2 tall“

“Spectacular cascading ringlets and glamorous accessories are a striking feature of this elegant doll while the deluxe costume, with its color palette and design inspired by Tiana’s signature outfit, completes the dramatic look.

Designed with CreativeSoul Photography and Inspired by Tiana

Finely detailed outfit

Includes shoes, bracelet, necklace, earrings, hairpiece and frog handbag

Green satin skirt with green tonal geometric print

Layered leaf peplum with floral and geometric print

Green satin bodice with scalloped neckline and golden print detailing

Large floral appliqué at waist with rhinestone accent

Sculpted golden necklace

Ornate golden hairpiece

Dangling square earrings

Figural frog handbag with golden cord strap

Long rooted ringlets

Rooted eyelashes

Fully poseable

Comes in elegant window display packaging

11 1/2 tall“

“Spectacular towering hair, glamorous accessories and a pumpkin coach handbag are among the striking features of this elegant doll while the deluxe costume, with its color palette inspired by Cinderella’s signature outfit, completes the dramatic look.

Designed with CreativeSoul Photography and inspired by Cinderella

Finely detailed outfit

Includes shoes, necklace, earrings, hair accessories and pumpkin coach handbag

Blue satin dress with allover blue and gold geometric print

Organza top skirt with front opening and beaded detailing

Bodice with blue and gold design and gold brocade detailing

Organza puff sleeves

Organza sleeve bands

Ornate silvertone necklace

Dangling silvertone earrings with rhinestone accents

Silvertone hair band with rhinestone accents

Blue hair band

Figural pumpkin coach handbag with silvertone chain strap

Rooted styled hair

Rooted eyelashes

Blue painted nails

Fully poseable

Comes in elegant window display packaging

11 1/2″ tall“

If you are at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts from February 3-5 you can meet Regis and Kahran at signings. Dolls will be available at the Art of Disney store and at the American Pavilion. A series of five images of the models who inspired the designs and two books will also be available.

The America Pavilion will also showcase the dresses and wigs from the real-life models.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!