CreativeSoul Disney Princess Dolls Now Available on Shop Disney

Disney has just posted some new doll inspired by “real life photography” and “visual story telling.” The dolls are inspired by Tiana, Snow White, Rapunzel and Cinderella and were designed by husband and wife Regis and Kahran Bethencourt who are the founders of CreativeSoul Photography.
“This unique doll collection reimagines what a classic Disney Princess could look like through a new lens. Each beautifully detailed doll stands confidently with naturally textured hair, resplendent in beautiful African fabrics and jewelry. ”
The detailing on these dolls is beautiful!
Let’s take a look!
Disney Princess Doll by CreativeSoul Photography Inspired by Rapunzel- $59.99
“Disney’s notoriously long-haired princess, Rapunzel, provides the inspiration for this stunning doll by CreativeSoul Photography. Husband and wife duo Kahran and Regis Bethencourt are the artists behind CreativeSoul Photography who, for over a decade, have made it their mission to celebrate youth of color, making this vision a reality by adding Afrocentric design elements to show the beauty and strength of diversity.
- Designed with CreativeSoul Photography and inspired by Rapunzel
- Finely detailed outfit
- Includes shoes, bracelet, necklace, hair accessories and handbag
- Satin skirt
- Peplum features allover print with Tangled sun motif
- Peplum trimmed in golden brocade
- Bodice features decorative lattice ribbons and red and golden trim
- Puff sleeves with Tangled sun motif print
- Long rooted braided hair
- Floral hair accessories
- Sculpted golden necklace with rhinestone accent
- Tangled sun-inspired handbag
- Rooted eyelashes
- Fully poseable
- Comes in elegant window display packaging
- 11 1/2″ tall”
Disney Princess Doll by CreativeSoul Photography Inspired by Snow White – $59.99
“With its color palette inspired by Snow White’s signature blue and yellow outfit, this doll’s deluxe costume features puffed sleeves, and a layered fabric dress with rhinestone details and sculpted accessories.
- Designed with CreativeSoul Photography and inspired by Snow White
- Finely detailed outfit
- Includes apple bag, shoes, gauntlets, belt, necklace and earrings
- Layered dress with peplum
- Satin peplum features floral and filigree print with rhinestone-studded appliqués
- Embroidered detailing at neckline
- Belt features colorful geometric design
- Puff paned sleeves with bold floral print
- Gauntlets feature colorful geometric design
- Coordinating headpiece with large satin bow
- Large dangling earrings
- Finely styled rooted hair
- Rooted eyelashes
- Red apple wrist bag
- Fully poseable
- Comes in elegant window display packaging
- 11 1/2 tall“
Disney Princess Doll by CreativeSoul Photography Inspired by Tiana – $59.99
“Spectacular cascading ringlets and glamorous accessories are a striking feature of this elegant doll while the deluxe costume, with its color palette and design inspired by Tiana’s signature outfit, completes the dramatic look.
- Designed with CreativeSoul Photography and Inspired by Tiana
- Finely detailed outfit
- Includes shoes, bracelet, necklace, earrings, hairpiece and frog handbag
- Green satin skirt with green tonal geometric print
- Layered leaf peplum with floral and geometric print
- Green satin bodice with scalloped neckline and golden print detailing
- Large floral appliqué at waist with rhinestone accent
- Sculpted golden necklace
- Ornate golden hairpiece
- Dangling square earrings
- Figural frog handbag with golden cord strap
- Long rooted ringlets
- Rooted eyelashes
- Fully poseable
- Comes in elegant window display packaging
- 11 1/2 tall“
Disney Princess Doll by CreativeSoul Photography Inspired by Cinderella- $59.99
“Spectacular towering hair, glamorous accessories and a pumpkin coach handbag are among the striking features of this elegant doll while the deluxe costume, with its color palette inspired by Cinderella’s signature outfit, completes the dramatic look.
- Designed with CreativeSoul Photography and inspired by Cinderella
- Finely detailed outfit
- Includes shoes, necklace, earrings, hair accessories and pumpkin coach handbag
- Blue satin dress with allover blue and gold geometric print
- Organza top skirt with front opening and beaded detailing
- Bodice with blue and gold design and gold brocade detailing
- Organza puff sleeves
- Organza sleeve bands
- Ornate silvertone necklace
- Dangling silvertone earrings with rhinestone accents
- Silvertone hair band with rhinestone accents
- Blue hair band
- Figural pumpkin coach handbag with silvertone chain strap
- Rooted styled hair
- Rooted eyelashes
- Blue painted nails
- Fully poseable
- Comes in elegant window display packaging
- 11 1/2″ tall“
If you are at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts from February 3-5 you can meet Regis and Kahran at signings. Dolls will be available at the Art of Disney store and at the American Pavilion. A series of five images of the models who inspired the designs and two books will also be available.
The America Pavilion will also showcase the dresses and wigs from the real-life models.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.