‘Crater’ Being Pulled From Disney+ After Less Than Two Months







Recently Disney has been removing content from their Disney+ streaming service. Most notably the 2022 Willow television series that was canceled after only a single season. The show hasn’t even been live for a whole calendar year and yet Disney is removing it, most likely to be written off.



Now another Disney+ exclusive project is being delisted from the service, this time it is an entire film.







The movie in question is Crater. A science fiction action film directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez and had been in development since 2015. The film was originally pitched to 20th Century Fox, but through the 2019 acquisition by Disney, they decided to release the film directly to streaming.

The official synopsis reads “Caleb Channing is about to be relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following his father’s death. To fulfill his dad’s last wish before leaving, he and his three best friends hijack a rover to explore a mysterious crater.“



The film was released on May 12th, 2023, and received a mostly positive reception with a 64% Critical Score and 63% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. But now, after only 48 days of being live, it has since been pulled from Disney+.







The film cost roughly $53.4 Million in production cost and due to only a few commercials here and there, we can assume the marketing budget was not that high. Disney seemingly wanted to bury this film as they knew it wouldn’t be a big draw to their service.



Recently multiple streaming services have been pulling content for the purpose of tax write-offs, as some services seem to be falling short of profitability. Some companies are even dumping their back catalog on competing services such as Tubi TV. Even Netflix, once the hub of most digital entertainment, has seen the big companies crawling back.



What other films and shows could be pulled from Disney+?



Source: Indépendant