Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar Orlando Brings Three Sweet Treats







The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar restaurant at Universal CityWalk Orlando receives high marks from most guests based on food quality. Of course, it has burgers and sushi. In some cases, they combine those creating “Burgushi.” However, did you know that Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar also sells milkshakes, spiked shakes, and other desserts?

Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar will not replace Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen any time soon for desserts. Still, this place made a lovely dessert stop during a recent visit. On this trip, we opted for the three more straightforward desserts at the Cowfish Sushi Burger instead of the variety of milkshakes served here.

Nutella Mousse ($7.00)

The menu description reads, “Layers of Nutella mousse, caramel, cookie pieces, whipped cream, candied hazelnuts.” This menu description perfectly describes this dessert. The mousse comes well-prepared. The layering process of this mousse creates a pleasant taste. Combining cookie pieces and caramel at the bottom brings a cake-like texture to pair with the mousse. We only tasted a touch of artificial chocolate flavoring common in these types of sweet treats.

This dessert faces some hindrances based on how well Universal Orlando Resort does mousse desserts like this. Still, this third-party restaurant-level dessert provides a nice simple light dessert to complete the meal, especially if you had a powerfully savory burger or sushi for your entrée.

Pumpkin Bread Pudding ($9.00)

The menu description reads, “Pumpkin & 5 Spice bread pudding, torched marshmallow, roasted walnuts, creamy pumpkin anglaise.” Of the simpler desserts at Cowfish, this one disappointed us. In fairness to this dessert, we enjoyed several other bread puddings around the same time at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. This one tasted fine. It simply finished last in the battle of bread puddings.

We found that the walnuts failed to match the bread pudding or the glaze. The glaze over this bread pudding brought decent flavor but just not the type to enhance the rest of the dessert. The marshmallows on top helped, but we got more floral flavors than pumpkin with this bread pudding.

Lucky Yuzu Cheesecake at Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar ($7.00)

The menu description reads, “Silky vanilla cheesecake, yuzu-blueberry compote, fortune cookie ‘crust.’” This dessert draws our highest praise. The cheesecake presents an excellent texture and flavor—also, the cheesecake and the fortune cookie crust star in this dessert. However, the cheesecake tastes far better than it should for a $7 table-service dessert at a theme park resort. This even comes with an actual fortune cookie on top. Even the fortune cookie itself tasted better than a typical fortune cookie.

Some guests may dislike the slightly harder crust. Also, the lemongrass-like flavoring could be too intense for some diners. Besides wishing this dessert was larger, we had no complaints.

As you can tell, we loved the cheesecake. In a previous week, it made a “Top Three Things” list. However, we found all these desserts a reasonable value for table-service dining. We strongly recommend the Lucky Yuku Cheesecake for a small after-dinner dessert if you skip the milkshakes here. As always, eat like you mean it!