Cowboy Mickey, Minnie, and Pete Join Super7’s ReAction Figure Line







The latest Mickey Mouse ReAction Figure wave includes Cowboy Mickey, Cowgirl Minnie, Peg-Leg Pete, and Horace Horsecollar, as they appeared in the short called Two-Gun Mickey. Oddly, neither Mickey nor Pete comes with guns. The cartoon ends with a pretty epic shootout. Maybe Disney is squeamish about depicting Mickey with a firearm.

Only Mickey comes with an accessory, a lasso. Since these figures are limited to retro-styled five points of articulation, he may be unable to sit on Horace’s saddle too well. Regardless, the figures are $20 each or $80 for the complete set.

The vintage characters had previously appeared in the ReAction line with figures themed after the 1937 cartoon Hawaiian Holiday. Those action figures still seem to be available.

“In era-appropriate grayscale and packaged on a diecut cardback, these Disney Mickey and Friends Vintage Collection ReAction Figures are sure to be a unique addition to any collection!”

Two-Gun Mickey premiered in 1934. The original cartoon was in black and white, but a color version does exist. Ben Sharpsteen directed the roughly seven-minute short. He also acted as the sequence director for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Sharpsteen worked for Disney for several decades as a director and producer. A large chunk of his work in the 1950s was spent making documentaries for the company. Ben Sharpsteen passed away in 1980.

If Super7 is going to continue making ReAction toys based on vintage Disney cartoons, which one should be next? I’d like to see characters from 1929’s The Haunted House. Even better, Super7 should create a line of figures based on all of Ub Iwerks’s cartoons, including Flip the Frog and Willie Whopper.

In my opinion, Mickey shouldn’t be the central keystone when it comes to future waves. However, selling Skeleton Dance figures without the well-known rodent would be hard. What do you think? Let us know below!

[Source: Super7]