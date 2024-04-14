Cover Art Revealed for ‘Tiana’s Perfect Plan’ Tie-In Book!







Ankia Noni Rose, the woman behind Princess Tiana’s voice, has written a book about the character’s adventures. Now, the cover art for Tiana’s Perfect Plan has been revealed, and it appears to tie into the upcoming Splash Mountain retheme!

If you look at the product’s official page on Disney Books, you’ll be greeted with temporary art that reads “cover to be revealed soon.” The official reveal didn’t come from Disney, but from a listing on Amazon!

Tiana appears to be wearing an outfit similar to what we saw on the recently revealed audio animatronic. It all ties together.

If we check the story’s synopsis, it makes the upcoming ride make a little more sense … even if having a mountain in the bayou is silly:

“After travelling all winter, Tiana and Naveen are back in New Orleans in time for Mardi Gras. Tiana wants everything to be just right, putting the finishing touches on their party favors and parade float.

But then she gets an unexpected letter from Naveen’s parents, the king and queen of Maldonia. They’ve decided to join the celebration!

Determined to make it the best Mardi Gras ever, Tiana sets out on a new adventure with some old friends to find the perfect ingredients for a special addition. But soon she finds that perfect might not be the goal . . . and she may already have all she needs.”

So, the big party alluded to in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is for the King and Queen during Mardi Gras. OK, I can sort of get behind that. I’m still confused about where there’s a mountain in New Orleans, though.

Regardless, Disney is at least putting some effort into building the world these characters inhabit. However, you’ll have to wait until October 22 to get your hands on Tiana’s Perfect Plan.

The book is a 48-page picture book with art by Olivia Duchess. Her art is also found in several other children’s books, including The Light She Feels Inside and Niobe.

[Source: Disney Books]