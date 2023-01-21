Could There Be A Refurbishment Or Changes Coming To The Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser?

Recently we reported that some voyages aboard the ‘Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser’ Halcyon were cancelled and guests were given 50% off to rebook on other dates. The rumor is that they were cancelled due to low bookings. But guests who asked why they were being cancelled were told that it was some kind of refurbishment.

What if that is true?

We have all been going with the prevailing rumor but a couple of things seem off to me.

The cancelled dates are months from now. The dates all take place July-September, during the peak season. How could they know now that those dates won’t sell better in the several months leading up to them? It’s the peak season for Disney. Summer is when most people travel and a lot of people that live closer will visit before school starts. Wouldn’t that be a prime time to be open? Disney’s “deal” for up to $700 off a Deluxe Resort hotel (and one Moderate) is you book a stay on the Galactic Starcruiser has dates happening around the cancelled dates.

Here is a chart of the dates that have been cancelled, are blacked out from the resort hotel deal and are available for resort hotel deal.

Given that they are offering the deal, why are they crossing out “undersold” days now? Some of the supposedly “undersold dates” coincide with dates blacked out from the resort hotel deal. The dates were already crossed off before the “deal” announcement was made and the reports of cancellation calls.

While it is possible those specific dates were undersold, there are months of dates that are available and likely also undersold as rumors were swirling that many days were only booked at about 25% capacity. Given the prices and lack of deals, it seems unlikely that the only undersold dates between now and August are only in the peak season.

In my opinion something else could be happening here.

Either they want those dates for refurbishments done in sections, which can happen but is odd because they have open dates around those dates. Or perhaps they are doing filming of some kind or a media event to push marketing. Maybe they are going to test out some holiday offerings or test market some other version of a “voyage.”

Perhaps they will wisen up and retheme some of it to the original trilogy or The Mandalorian?

Back when the media and “influencers” were coming in, I remember one influencer saying they only did a “one day” trip. We were wondering if that was another option they were considering if the original trip itinerary started to falter in time.

Who knows why, but I don’t think it’s as cut and dry as “undersold dates.” I think it would be highly premature to assume that those specific dates, months away, would all be undersold but other dates aren’t, even with reports saying otherwise.

At this point we don’t know the reason but hopefully we will get a better idea in time.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!