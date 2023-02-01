Could The Future Of Seth MacFarlane’s ‘The Orville’ Be At Risk?







The popular science fiction comedy-drama series The Orville has been praised by fans of both classic sci-fi shows and fans of the series’ creator Seth MacFarlane. Originally premiering in September of 2017 the series has since had three seasons, all of which received massive fanfare.







While the series isn’t the first parody of the Star Trek franchise (A famous example is Dreamworks’ Galaxy Quest from 2000) The Orville has gone on to compete with the very franchise it was inspired by. Paramount’s various shows like Star Trek: Discovery and Picard have been reviled by fans while the Fox (Now Disney) production is beating it in the ratings.



While The Orville had a well received finale its third season (dubbed New Horizons) in 2022, despite being moved from Fox to Hulu, many fans anticipate the announcement of a fourth season. However, it appears that we might not hear that news for some time.







Recently the president of Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, Craig Erwich, spoke with TV Line and mentioned the possible future the series has. He stated:



“We don’t have anything to share right now. It’s a great show and I know that the fans loved having it back in their lives. And Seth MacFarlane did a great job, uniquely as he can, in front of and behind the camera. But we don’t have anything to share right now.“



Series creator Seth McFarlane has recently commented on the possibility of the series returning:



“We’re hoping just like you! It’s an expensive show in a tough streaming climate, so we’ll see. Our hearts are still in it though, make no mistake. We’d love to do more.“







Hopefully we will get to see the crew of The Orville once more as there are still a few storylines that have yet to wrap up in the grand scheme of things. But with MacFarlane working on multiple other projects at the moment it may be quite a while; That is, if the series returns.



