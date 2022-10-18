Could A New Twister Sequel Film Be Coming?

Twister: Ride it Out at Universal Studios Florida may have closed in 2015, but the love for the classic movie, Twister, has not. Deadline is now reporting that a sequel called Twisters is forecasted to start filming in the Spring on 2023. Supposedly, Steven Spielberg loved the script, written by Mark L. Smith, the writer of The Revenant.

Universal and Warner Bros would be reportedly co-financing the film with Universal taking the lead creatively on the film. Frank Marshall is said to be producing the film.

As of now Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are meeting with directors to take the helm of Twisters,the sequel to 1996’s Twister starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt. Deadline is reporting that some directors in the running for the film are the team of Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vaserhelyi of Free Solo fame, Dan Trachtenberg who directed 10 Cloverfield Lane, and Travis Knight who directed Kubo and the Two Strings. 1996’s Twister was directed by Jan De Bont.

The original cast included greats Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt, and Phillip Seymour Hoffman. Hoffman and Paxton have sadly passed away, but the film makers hope that they can woo Helen Hunt to come back for the sequel. Allegedly, the script involves the daughter that the two main characters, Dr. Joanne Harding and Dr. William Harding, had taking over the storm chasing business from her parents.

1996’s Twister was a blockbuster grossing over $494 million worldwide with the script co-written by Michael Crichton, writer of Jurassic Park. Crichton was also a producer on the film. The film follows a group of storm chasers who built revolutionary weather sensors who eventually deploy them into an F5 tornado, the largest type of tornadoes.

It will be interesting to see if a blockbuster about another massive tornado can be successful in theaters again.

Are you interested in a Twister sequel? Let us know in the comments below.