Cotino Storyliving by Disney Community Announces an ‘Incredibles’ Themed Clubhouse







When Cotino, the first Storyliving by Disney community, opens in Rancho Mirage, California, individuals purchasing a membership for the Artisan Club will enjoy various offerings with unique Disney and Pixar touches. Some highlights include a one-of-a-kind gathering space inspired by an “incredible” location from a fan-favorite Pixar film.

In partnership with independent developers, Disney started building a unique community called Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney community in Rancho Mirage, California. Everything Disney has released so far is concept art and designs, which could change. Also, so you know, Storyliving by Disney™ Realty is the exclusive listing agent for residential properties in Storyliving by Disney™ communities. The Cotino community is being developed in collaboration with DMB Development.

The Parr House

Despite that disclaimer, the Cotino community will include along the shoreline of the grand oasis the Parr House. This distinct location was inspired by the midcentury home of the famous family of superheroes from Disney and Pixar’s “Incredibles 2.” The space is being brought to life by Disney Imagineers as a “super” fun place for special events, celebrations, and limited overnight accommodations for Artisan Club members, subject to availability. Club members and their guests will be immersed in an environment featuring iconic decor, curated art, and rich colors from the film.

The main entertaining room will take inspiration from the movie and feature a towering indoor/outdoor rockwork fireplace. Additional spaces will include five bedrooms, a kitchen, a dining room, a boardroom, and an art studio. An elevated patio along Parr House’s exterior will present stunning views of the grand oasis and the surrounding mountains.

Everything mentioned by Disney counts as a concept. These plans could change. Disney makes that clear in its announcement.

Claire Bilby of Storyliving by Disney

“As the Cotino community continues to come to life, we are excited to share more information about the many opportunities Artisan Club members will have to experience Disney magic right outside their front door and down the block,” said Claire Bilby, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Businesses. “From Disney entertainment and events to spaces inspired by Disney stories, club members will truly experience Disney story living.”

In addition to Parr House, club members will experience a touch of the Disney lifestyle in a clubhouse complex featuring distinct spaces for dining, wellness, art, recreation, and entertainment. Disney stated that Disney Imagineers thoughtfully inspire all amenities to foster community connections and encourage the pursuit of individual passions. The clubhouse is planned to be managed by Disney cast members. Still, Disney’s legal disclaimer states that Disney cast members could discontinue serving in this capacity in the future.

Club Membership

Voluntary club membership at Cotino will offer access to the waterfront clubhouse, club-only beach area, recreational water activities, Disney entertainment, events, and special excursions. Some of those activities will involve an additional fee. A professionally managed public beach area will be accessible to local area residents and visitors to the Greater Palm Springs area with the purchase of a day pass. Artisan Club membership will be open to Cotino residents and nonresidents when it launches.

The residential areas within the Cotino community will welcome homeowners of all ages. Also, it will include at least one section expressly for residents ages 55 or older. Home buyers will select from various home types, from condominiums to cottages, grand and estate single-family homes.

Storyliving by Disney master-planned communities will be intended to inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives. Additional locations in the United States are under exploration for future development. Also, when this community was announced, Disney initially faced backlash based on the optics.

For more information about this community, please consult their website.