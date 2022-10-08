Cosmic Rewind Getting Holiday Music Overlay

Disneyland usually gets all the cool holiday overlays like Haunted Mansion Holiday and the Christmas overlay on It’s a Small World. But, it seems like Walt Disney World is adding a Christmas twist to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT.

This holiday season, prepare to hear the Guardians of the Galaxy like never before! 🎄 Guardians of the Galaxy: #CosmicRewind at EPCOT at the @WaltDisneyWorld Resort is getting a festive makeover for the holidays, complete with a new song added to the attraction. pic.twitter.com/rZDT2VYGDo — Guardians of the Galaxy (@Guardians) October 7, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened in May 2022 at Epcot at the Walt Disney World Resort. We covered the opening of the attraction during Annual Passholder previews.

Guests online can be seen counting the number of times that they get each song that is potentially available on the attraction. The song is randomly selected before the guests leave the loading station. It seems that the online favorite is “September” by Earth, Wind, and Fire. I also heard a rumor that when Gloria Esteban rode the attraction, that she did not get her own song, “Conga.” Thus reiterating the fact that the songs are randomly selected.

The current list of available songs is as follows:

“September” by Earth, Wind and Fire

“Disco Inferno” by the Trammps

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears

“One Way or Another” by Blondie

“I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock of Seagulls

“Conga” by Gloria Estefan

With the addition of the new holiday song with lyrics befitting the attraction, one has to wonder if it will still be random or will that be the only song? Either way, I am here for this holiday addition to the attraction.

Are you excited about the new Holiday song coming to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind? Let us know in the comments.