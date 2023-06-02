Contractors File Two Liens Against Walt Disney Imagineering Over TRON Lightcycle Run Coaster







Two contractors have filed liens against Walt Disney Imagineering for unpaid work done on the newly opened TRON Lightcycle Run Coaster. Both claims total over $2 million.

This story comes from Blog Mickey (full credit to them) who reports that both contractors were hired by the Whiting Turner Contracting Company to do work on the project. Whiting Turner works with Walt Disney Imagineering.

On lien is listed at over $609 million for “labor, services and materials consisting of structural steel construction improvements and related services”. The second lien is for almost $1.66 million for “metal stud system, insulation, EIFS, and gypsum”.

Now this is not entirely unusual. We’ve seen this happen on other projects in the past, and they are usually resolved. Let’s hope it was simply an oversight and it can be resolved quickly. It would be terrible for the contractors to be left unpaid while having to pay their people for something Disney is already profiting on.

Source: Blog Mickey