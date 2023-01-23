Construction Walls Surround Splash Mountain As It’s Becoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Bloggers swarmed the Magic Kingdom in Orlando today to get images of the first official day without Splash Mountain. Disney wasted no time and already have the entire attraction walled off with construction walls. They also have changed it on the digital park map already as well.

Theme Park Express posted what it looked like last night with everyone clamoring to ride one last time:

Monorail News posted this image of Cast Members physically blocking the last people in line so more do not enter:

Here’s what Splash Mountain looks like today:

 

 

Splash Mountain is being rethemed into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

” Join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis during Mardi Gras season as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind celebration for the people of New Orleans. ”

The new attraction is set to open in late 2024.


