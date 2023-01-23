Construction Walls Surround Splash Mountain As It’s Becoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure







Bloggers swarmed the Magic Kingdom in Orlando today to get images of the first official day without Splash Mountain. Disney wasted no time and already have the entire attraction walled off with construction walls. They also have changed it on the digital park map already as well.

Theme Park Express posted what it looked like last night with everyone clamoring to ride one last time:

There is a human wall of managers and security around the final riders of the night. I’ve never seen this before. Everyone swarmed the poor end of line guy. #SplashMountain pic.twitter.com/eJvkEVInDo — Theme Park Express (@ThemeParkExpres) January 23, 2023

Monorail News posted this image of Cast Members physically blocking the last people in line so more do not enter:

Truly remarkable, Cast Members form a human wall around the last people in line for #SplashMountain. pic.twitter.com/tHegNoW94W — Monorail News (@monorailnews) January 23, 2023

Here’s what Splash Mountain looks like today:

Construction walls surround Splash Mountain as work begins on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure https://t.co/JIHFkuHjh6 — WDWMAGIC.COM (@wdwmagic) January 23, 2023

Splash Mountain is being rethemed into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

” Join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis during Mardi Gras season as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind celebration for the people of New Orleans. ”

The new attraction is set to open in late 2024.