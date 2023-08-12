Construction on New How To Train Your Dragon Ride at Upcoming Epic Universe







Construction is well underway for Universal Orlando’s new Epic Universe theme park. We have confirmation that some of the lands inside the new park will be themed to IP, such as Universal Monsters, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Nintendo, and How to Train Your Dragon. Now thanks to @bioreconstruct on Twitter, we have a look at one of the new attractions coming to Berk.

There seem to be two dueling attractions next to each other that will each have a dragon counterweight with rider seats on the end.

Aerial look at two spinning rides in How To Train Your Dragon land. Dragons are positioned on the counterweight side of the arms, as if the dragons propel riders around. pic.twitter.com/9P9SV75Zt2 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 10, 2023

Here is a supposed concept art image that shows the blue and red dragons on the ends of the attraction with smaller dragon ride vehicles on the other end.

Aerial views of the spinning rides under construction in How To Train Your Dragon. A blue dragon, and a red dragon. Similar to the former Dueling Dragons roller coaster in Islands of Adventure. pic.twitter.com/mmoiKrziiy — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 10, 2023

One dragon is red and one dragon is blue.

Aerial photo of what seems to be a completed dragon on a spinning ride in How To Train Your Dragon land.

Second wing added, as well as back plate. Also the counter weight is themed. pic.twitter.com/IJL1LvYTBK — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 10, 2023

Aerial photo of a spinning ride being built in How To Train Your Dragon land. Back plate seems to be the last theming for the red dragon version of the two rides. pic.twitter.com/tDYI4rPldq — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 10, 2023

At the other end of the arm are areas to attach ride vehicles.

Aerial photo of a spinning ride in How To Train Your Dragon land. There’s a pair of these rides. Red dragon on the arm here, blue dragon on the other ride. They are on the counterweight ends of the arms, and it will be as if the dragons are propelling the arms around. pic.twitter.com/VemF81owqU — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 10, 2023

It appears that smaller dragons will make up the ride vehicles for this attraction.

Aerial look at a pair of spinning rides in How To Train Your Dragon land. First dragon themed ride car is about to be attached … zoom in for a closer look.

Several dragons will soar at a time.

In Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/HRgMrXNRbi — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 5, 2023

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source- @bioreconstruct on Twitter. Give them a like/follow. I highly recommend it!