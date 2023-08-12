Construction on New How To Train Your Dragon Ride at Upcoming Epic Universe

(Alleged concept art for an EPIC Universe How To Train Your Dragon attraction.)


Construction is well underway for Universal Orlando’s new Epic Universe theme park. We have confirmation that some of the lands inside the new park will be themed to IP, such as Universal Monsters, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Nintendo, and How to Train Your Dragon. Now thanks to @bioreconstruct on Twitter, we have a look at one of the new attractions coming to Berk.

There seem to be two dueling attractions next to each other that will each have a dragon counterweight with rider seats on the end.

Here is a supposed concept art image that shows the blue and red dragons on the ends of the attraction with smaller dragon ride vehicles on the other end.

One dragon is red and one dragon is blue.

 

At the other end of the arm are areas to attach ride vehicles.

It appears that smaller dragons will make up the ride vehicles for this attraction.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

