Comcast Reveals Pricing For New StreamSaver Bundle with Netflix, Peacock and AppleTV+







Comcast CEO of Connectivity and Platforms, Dave Watson, announced new information about the StreamSaver bundle today at the J.P. Morgan 2024 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

He announced that their new Xfinity StreamSaver bundle will launch to Xfinity customers nationwide next week. It will include Netflix Standard with ads, Peacock Premium, and Apple TV+ at $15 a month—over 30% off individual service pricing, which saves customers almost $100 a year.

There are no annual contracts involved, and customers can also combine bundled apps with NOW TV for a total price of $30. This offers 40+ live channels in addition to the three bundled streaming services. Channels include “AMC, A&E, Hallmark, History Channel, Lifetime, WEtv, plus over two dozen integrated FAST channels like AccuWeather, NBC News, TODAY All Day and Xumo Movies.”

Customers will also have live sports access via the three streaming networks. MLB Friday Night Baseball from “Apple TV+; NFL Football and WWE (starting in 2025) from Netflix; and NFL Football, Big Ten, Premier League, FIFA World Cup, Golf, WWE, NASCAR and every minute from the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics from Peacock.”

Dave Watson, offered this comment via press release:

StreamSaver is a homerun for consumers who want top-tier entertainment and live sports, and for our world-class partners Peacock, Netflix and Apple who benefit from the reach and depth of our entertainment platforms and Xfinity’s marketing engine. StreamSaver also reinforces the value of our broadband products, offering customers new ways to save money on streaming entertainment via the nation’s best and most reliable network in and out of the home.”

This is yet another cost-saving option for customers in the “streaming wars,” when companies are banding together to offer more competitive pricing and offerings to gain subscribers and revenue.

I’m interested in seeing how Disney responds to these announcements, given they have a sports deal for ESPN with Warner Bros. Discover and Fox and a New Disney+, Hulu, and Max bundle coming later this year.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.

Source: Comcast Press Release