ColourPop’s ‘it’s a small world’ Collection Sets Sail

ColourPop has a brand new collection and I’m loving it! Their latest Disney collaboration features ‘it’s a small world’ and it’s fabulous!

There are several pieces in this collection. You can buy them individually or purchase the entire collection!

‘it’s a small world’ Eyeshadow Palette – $22

The palette contains 12 colors presented in fun shapes reminiscent of the attraction!

“It features our ultra-pigmented pressed powder formula that’s long-lasting, super velvety, applies evenly and blends like a dream.”

Color included are:

hello, dream, laugh, smile, friendship, love & hope, joy, imagination, peace, world traveler, after all and 1966.

Colors are called: sing along, seven seaways, clock tower, and smiling faces.

“Our hybrid lip formula combines the long-lasting powers of a lip stain with the shine of a gloss for a kiss of colour that lasts all day! Packed with vitamin-rich Guava Extract & Lychee Extract both known to fight free radicals and keep lips feeling fresh.”

‘it’s a small world’ Pressed Powder Blush – $14 Each

“Get blushin’ with a soft, buildable blush that can be applied for a subtle, natural look or a more intense flush.”

“Get glowing with our OG bouncy crème-to-powder formula in a stunning Tie Dye finish for a highlight that’s just like magic. Weightless and buildable, its buttery soft texture effortlessly blends into skin to leave your highlight poppin’.”

There are also two sets you can buy!

This collection includes all the pieces available.

If you just want the eye shadow palette and lip collection this is for you!

I use ColourPop cosmetics all the time. I love them and recommend them! In fact I might ask for the Set Sail collection for Christmas now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!