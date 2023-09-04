Colourpop X Disney To Release New Haunted Mansion Collection

Colourpop has just revealed that it has once again teamed up with Disney for a new Haunted Mansion collection that will be coming soon. I’m so excited as I love both Colourpop and The Haunted Mansion.
One great thing about Colorupop products is how nice and pigmented the colors are. They blend nicely, too. Sometimes, you get palettes from other companies that don’t apply or blend nicely. That has not been my experience with this company.
Here is what will be available:
Eyeshadow palette with 15 colors- $24
Colors include The Bride, Endless Hallway, Ghost Host, Portrait Chamber, Seance Circle, The Attic, Psychic Medium, Hitchhikers, Have a Stretch, Corridor of Doors, Grand Ballroom, New Orleans, Ballroom Ghosts, Graveyard Stroll and Hatbox.
Supershock Eyeshadows – $9 each
- Creepin’:Silvery blue duo chrome
- Eyeing You: Deep teal with bright turquoise shifts
- Stare Down: Violet with hot pink shifts
- Frightful: Blackened plum duo chrome
ColourPop x Disney “Haunted Mansion” Eerie Estate – $32
It contains all four colors.
Ultra Matte Lip Colors – $10
- Beware: Warm pinky nude
- Hitch a Ride: Blackened plum
- Summoned Spirits: Brownish red
ColourPop x Disney “Haunted Mansion” Unhinged House – $28
All three lip colors are included.
Ultra Gloss Lip – $10
The color will turn into a pink that adjusts to and compliments your skin tone.
Glitterally Obsessed Body Glitter Gel- $10
This is a glow-in-the-dark body glitter gel.
The entire collection will be available as a set for $99
You can sign up to be alerted of the drop on the Colourpop website. A date has yet to be announced, but it should be in the next week or two.
I love it and I can’t wait!
What do you think? Which pieces are your favorite? Comment and let us know!
Source: Popsugar
