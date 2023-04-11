ColourPop To Release New Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Collection







ColourPop is once again bringing us a Disney collaboration. This time the make-up collection will be based on ‘Alice in Wonderland.’ The collection will release on Thursday, April 14th at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST. It will also be coming to Ulta Beauty on April 16.

The collection will contain the following items

Lost in Wonderland Pressed Powder Palette

The palette has 12 colors including: Down the Rabbit Hole, I’m Late!, Very Merry Unbirthday, That’s Logic, Curiouser and Curiouser, Talking Flowers, Mad Tea Party, Star Raving Mad, That Way, AEIOU, Nothing’s Impossible, and Lose Something?

Pressed Powder Blush

There will be two blush colors available. One is Alice inspired and one Queen of Hearts inspired.

Shadow Stix

Three Shadow Stix will be available. One is inspired by the Cheshire Cat, one is inspired by the Mad Hatter and one is inspired by Alice herself.

Lux Lip Kits

There will be two Lux Lip Duos. One for Alice and one for the Queen of Hearts.

Pure Madness Overnight Lip Mask by Fourth Ray Beauty

It tastes like Birthday cake!

Hair Brush + Mirror Duo that looks like a pocket watch.

You will be able to purchase these items starting Thursday April 14th at ColourPop.com.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!