Cold Weather Adjusting Orlando Area Theme Parks Operations

Depending on where you live, you may feel little sympathy for the current colder weather in Florida. For many people that live in Florida year-round, the idea of temperatures below freezing sounds unbearable. However, the winter holiday school break crowds at Orlando area theme parks should prepare for cold weather. They should prepare for cold weather, at least by Florida standards. Several theme parks have adjusted their operations due to unseasonably cold weather for the next few days.

As you might have guessed, water parks function poorly in cold weather. Though in the Orlando area, water parks tend to stay open year-round, missing only a few days each year due to cold weather. Many Orlando water parks, part of theme park operations, will be closed for several days due to cold weather. Guests wishing to enjoy Christmas Eve or Christmas Day at a water park will be out of luck. The only exception would be Discovery Cove, which will remain open according to its website on those days.

Volcano Bay, Aquatica, and Blizzard Beach will be closed on December 24 and 25. As of the time of writing, Volcano Bay and Aquatica are scheduled to reopen on December 26. These water parks closed due to expected near-freezing temperatures on those days, at least in the morning.

However, Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park will remain closed until December 28, according to their website. As always, the park’s operating hours are subject to change.

Regarding land-based theme parks, on December 24 and 25, SeaWorld Orlando is delaying its opening time to 10 am due to unseasonably cold weather. Since SeaWorld Orlando contains several outdoor rollercoasters, cold weather will not be helpful for their operation. Also, the shows using water could be unpleasant for guests and SeaWorld Ambassadors (Staff) alike. The place is called SeaWorld, so water appears everywhere throughout the park.

Speaking of the roller coasters, if you plan to rope-drop at a theme park during these colder days in the Orlando area, do not count on the outdoor coasters opening on time. Depending on the manufacturer, a specific temperature must be maintained for the coaster to operate. For example, the Incredible Hulk Coaster will open once a particular temperature is reached. I have visited Universal’s Islands of Adventure numerous times, with that coaster closed at the park opening due to cold weather. If you plan to ride coasters on a cold day first thing in the morning, this might go differently than planned. These issues remain beyond the theme park’s control, so that operations will be adjusted due to weather conditions.

Things will be different whenever unseasonably low temperatures strike the Orlando area theme parks. That could be things such as dining operations or loading of attractions. If you are visiting during cold weather, you should expect delays.

Have you ever been to an Orlando area theme park in near-freezing temperatures? How did it go? Would you do it again? Let us know in the comments below.