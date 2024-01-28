Cody Rhodes Next WWE Comic Book Look Could be X-Men’s Magneto







Wrestling legend Cody Rhodes isn’t done using Marvel’s X-Men as inspiration for his in-ring costumes. The American Nightmare’s next mutant-themed entrance attire could pay homage to the Master of Magnetism.

While speaking to Comicbook.com, Cody Rhodes revealed what he wanted his next costume to be. Not only is it based on a Marvel icon, but during a specific time in X-Men’s history:

“The next set of gear? Ooh. I feel like I’ve always wanted to see someone pull off a Magneto, the Jim Lee Magneto where the bolts are there around the purple. Very difficult.“

Rhodes isn’t wrong. I’ve rarely seen a comic-accurate Magneto costume that looked great in real life. The design may work on paper, but I think it starts to look silly in practice when it comes to the three giant bolts on the sternum.

Regardless, Cody Rhodes wants to take a crack at it:

“A lot of times I’ve seen this, I’m sure you’ve seen this. When we try to do cosplay, it ends up looking like cosplay. So what I like is take something that’s inspired, whether it’s Wolverine’s brown outfit, take it inspired, but put it in your own. I’ve learned don’t go straight Magneto, give it your own spin. But Magneto is always someone I’d love to do.“

Jim Lee’s art and Scott Williams’ ink during their X-Men run is possibly the pinnacle of character design. It’s hard to top the panoramic scenes from 1991’s #1 issue.

Cody Rhodes had previously tapped into the X-Men’s rogues gallery with a Mr. Sinister costume. To be honest, it doesn’t look bad in motion. Tassels always work well when it comes to wrestling gear.

Did you miss WWE‘s Royal Rumble last night? Check out the highlights and Rhodes’ victory below!

Which X-Men characters would you like to see used as costumes in the WWE? Let us know!

[Source: Comicbook.com]