Coach x Disney Villains Collection Coming Soon!

It seems that Coach has teamed up with Disney for a new outlet collection featuring Disney villains! This new collection will be releasing on Sunday, September 25th for early Coach Insider access. You can sign up for that HERE, it’s free.

It seems that it will drop at Coach Outlet stores locations on September 25th or 28th. Check with your local store to see which date they are dropping them. For sure it’s online the 25th for early access.

From what I’ve seen so far the line seems to focus on four Disney villains:

Ursula (The Little Mermaid,) Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty,) Cruella deVille (101 Dalmatians) and The Evil Queen (Snow White.)

There was an email that went out and it featured some images of a few pieces coming.

TikTok user @qkxw5 posted these images of the pieces coming!

There are leather plush of at least three of the characters as well but I’m not a huge fan of these:

Here’s their video:

Of course there will likely be more options coming, but this is what they posted online.

