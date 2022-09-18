CNBC News Anchor Accidentally Calls Bob Chapek “Bob Paycheck” On Air

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0

Disney parks fans it isn’t just you. It seems that a CNBC news anchor accidentally called Disney CEO Bob Chapek, “Bob Paycheck” on air, before catching the mistake and calling him by the correct name.

The clip comes from WDWNT who caught it and posted it online!

“Bob Paycheck” is just one of the many names people call the embattled CEO. I usually call him “Bob Cheapek” but “Bob Paycheck” is the one I hear used the most.

Twitter has some other ones:

 

 

Other comments included:

I wonder how much trouble the news anchor got into given that Bob Chapek is always doing interviews on CNBC.  I guess it could have been worse. It could have been ABC News.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: WDWNT


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.