CNBC News Anchor Accidentally Calls Bob Chapek “Bob Paycheck” On Air

Disney parks fans it isn’t just you. It seems that a CNBC news anchor accidentally called Disney CEO Bob Chapek, “Bob Paycheck” on air, before catching the mistake and calling him by the correct name.

The clip comes from WDWNT who caught it and posted it online!

Uhhhh, CNBC definitely just called Bob Chapek BOB PAYCHECK on live television… pic.twitter.com/0rw3bglU4I — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) September 15, 2022

“Bob Paycheck” is just one of the many names people call the embattled CEO. I usually call him “Bob Cheapek” but “Bob Paycheck” is the one I hear used the most.

Twitter has some other ones:

I call him Bob Cheapskate 😂 — kim (@justmomkim) September 15, 2022

I mean, it could have been worse. Carl could have called him “Bob Beancounter.” 🫘 — KtMcObs (@KtMcObs) September 15, 2022

We call him Rob Paycheck — O2 Princess (@O_2Princess) September 15, 2022

Other comments included:

He must be an annual passholder — Ella Tremaine (@EllaTremaine4) September 15, 2022

No error detected. You heard right & they were correct the first time. 😏 — jeff (@jrvr1031) September 15, 2022

I wonder how much trouble the news anchor got into given that Bob Chapek is always doing interviews on CNBC. I guess it could have been worse. It could have been ABC News.

Source: WDWNT