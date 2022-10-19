Club Cool Now Only Allows One Cup Per Guest, But It May Be Temporary

If you have visited Club Cool in EPCOT you know it’s a fun stop that lets guest try several different coke products from around the world, including the infamous Beverly. Many people go in and get cups to try different flavors, personally I would use one cup myself but many would get different cups (they are tiny) to try the different flavors. Now, according to social media, guests are only allowed to have one cup.

It seems that you are handed your cup when you enter and the cup dispensers are empty.

You can see them full in this image:

Club cool is now 1 cup per guest. CM is handing out cups at the entrance pic.twitter.com/V0uTxSb6To — Ethan is Not so Scary! 🎃👻😈🖤🏳️‍🌈 (@ThatDisneyBoi) October 18, 2022

Sounds like it could be another cost cutting measure by Josh D’Amaro and Bob Chapek. Given how much the ticket costs at EPCOT have gotten, they can afford the small amount for cups that only some guests will use.

However it is possible that this may just be temporary thing as one person said they believe it’s due to low cup stock.

They started doing this about halfway through the day yesterday, it’s due to low stock apparently — Thomas (@tparris3245) October 18, 2022

Here is what other people are saying:

Wonder what the cost of paying a CM to monitor cups is compared to just letting guests grab them. — afrabuck.eth (@afrabuck) October 19, 2022

Cost of cups has gone up so high, they can’t charge you for. Free cup… sooooo one only. Walk out the door and go back In.. two cups. Walk out and back in three cups. It’s a silly system really that won’t save them anything. 🤦‍♀️ — Kendall Mullens (@KleighM84) October 18, 2022

I always thought there was a crazy amount of waste there with people getting a million cups this might actually be a significant cost and waste savings — Liam (@LiamFromOrlando) October 18, 2022

I always thought there was a crazy amount of waste there with people getting a million cups this might actually be a significant cost and waste savings — Liam (@LiamFromOrlando) October 18, 2022

I think there seems to be valid arguments on both sides. Hopefully it’s true that it is a temporary measure due to supply issues. Again, I only use one so it isn’t a big deal for me but I could see how it would upset others.

I’m sure most guests will be fine with it until they start charging $5 a guest for a cup to try the “unlimited” sips.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Hat tip to ITM