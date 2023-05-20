Clip Of Awkwafina Singing New Little Mermaid Song ‘The Scuttlebutt’ Annoys the Internet

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0


While people were begging Disney to keep the documentary ‘Howard,’ about famed lyricist Howard Ashman, on Disney+, the internet got its first listen to the “new” ‘Little Mermaid’ song ‘The Scuttlebutt’ by Awkwafina. There is a reason why we should never forget Howard Ashman and this song just proved it. I’m sorry Lin Manuel-Miranda, but your song sucks.

The song sounds like a song from ‘Hamilton’ and not in a complimentary way. It’s quite annoying.

First, we have issues with the film being visually dark. Then we had the backlash over how creepy Flounder, Sebastian, and Scuttle look. Now we can hear some of the new songs and performances and while Halle Bailey is great, not everyone else is.

If the point is to make Scuttle sound annoying, they nailed it.

It sticks with you but not necessarily in a good way.

 

 

Some unfortunate souls seem to like it. After you hear it, you keep hearing it. It’s catchy enough to earworm itself and that isn’t a good thing.

Of course this is my opinion.

But let’s just try to remove Howard Ashman from Disney+ and hope no one notices right ahead of ‘The Little Mermaid’ live-action release.

Now if we could get Disney to pull this song from the new movie.


