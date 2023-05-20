Clip Of Awkwafina Singing New Little Mermaid Song ‘The Scuttlebutt’ Annoys the Internet







While people were begging Disney to keep the documentary ‘Howard,’ about famed lyricist Howard Ashman, on Disney+, the internet got its first listen to the “new” ‘Little Mermaid’ song ‘The Scuttlebutt’ by Awkwafina. There is a reason why we should never forget Howard Ashman and this song just proved it. I’m sorry Lin Manuel-Miranda, but your song sucks.

The song sounds like a song from ‘Hamilton’ and not in a complimentary way. It’s quite annoying.

First, we have issues with the film being visually dark. Then we had the backlash over how creepy Flounder, Sebastian, and Scuttle look. Now we can hear some of the new songs and performances and while Halle Bailey is great, not everyone else is.

If the point is to make Scuttle sound annoying, they nailed it.

It sticks with you but not necessarily in a good way.

Listening to the soundtrack for the new Little Mermaid, and most of it is fine, except for “The Scuttlebutt.” I’m fine with giving Scuttle a song, but that just isn’t it. — Cale Dekat (@Cale_Dekat) May 19, 2023

I think the only thing I’m not going to like on the new Little Mermaid soundtrack is the scuttlebutt song, but everything else sounds beautiful and fine! After the latest string of Disney remakes I will take 95 to 99% perfect — Juliet Thespiet (she/they) (@JulietAntonio9) May 19, 2023

I just heard some of ‘The Scuttlebutt’ from The Little Mermaid soundtrack and it sounds like a hate crime for my ears. LMM and Dasani, y’all will pay for this trash. — I’m In That 5, That 0, To The 4, ya heard me? (@IfIWereMagneto) May 18, 2023

The Scuttlebutt song in the new #LittleMermaid will haunt my nightmares — MylesA_VA (@myles_per_hour1) May 19, 2023

The Scuttlebutt Scuttlesucks. It’s good at being what it is, but what it is is “Awkwafina and Daveed Diggs doing Hamilton rap in the middle of The Little Mermaid.” It feels like the brainchild of some executive who can’t stop won’t stop doing “Guns and Ships” at office parties. — Howard Ashman stan account (@MichaelChu7) May 19, 2023

Yeahh I’m gonna need something to cleanse my ears after listening to scuttlebutt from the little mermaid — Amy 🧡 LA✌🏾ULIGHT CELEBRATIONS (@SigmasoIos) May 19, 2023

Some unfortunate souls seem to like it. After you hear it, you keep hearing it. It’s catchy enough to earworm itself and that isn’t a good thing.

Of course this is my opinion.

But let’s just try to remove Howard Ashman from Disney+ and hope no one notices right ahead of ‘The Little Mermaid’ live-action release.

Now if we could get Disney to pull this song from the new movie.