Classic Indiana Jones Collectibles Coming From Gentle Giant!







Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is right around the corner. For better or worse, the fifth and final Indy film injects new and much-needed collectibles into the market.

Gentle Giant has announced several statues, busts, and … a piggy bank … will be among the Indiana Jones collectibles on offer this year. Thankfully, everything offered here is based on Dr. Jones’s first three adventures!

The busts and statues vary in accuracy as far as Harrison Ford’s likeness is concerned. However, the Temple of Doom Bridge DLX PVC diorama has the best recreation of Indy’s mug. It’s also the most inexpensive collectible, coming in at $80.

It’s hard to tell if Dr. Jones Sr. is faithful to Sean Connery’s look because his glasses are opaque. This could be due to Gentle Giant not yet having the likeness license from the late actor’s estate.

One of the real standouts is the Chachapoyan Fertility Idol piggy bank. Unlicensed replicas very similar to this one have been on Amazon forever. The vinyl bank isn’t screen-accurate but is only $39.99 and measures 8″ tall. That’s close to the original prop’s dimensions.

At that price, I’d buy a couple and modify them to match their Raiders of the Lost Ark counterpart. Then, all only need some paint, a wash, and glass eyes.

Another notable inclusion is a jumbo-sized Kenner Indy figure. The 12″ tall Dr. Jones is based on the short-lived toy line from the early 1980s. He is $80 and comes on a retro-styled card back.

