Citizen Marvel Avengers 60th Anniversary and Star Wars Darth Vader Watches Now Available







If you are looking for an expensive Father’s Day gift, Disney will gladly take your money. Two new Citizen watch/pin sets are available on the Disney Store. One set celebrates 60 years of Marvel Avengers, and one Star Wars set features Darth Vader.

Let’s take a look!

“Assemble the most heroic look with this Avengers 60th Anniversary watch and pins set by Citizen. With a limited edition size of 1,963 in honor of the Avengers’ debut year, this three-piece set includes an Eco-Drive timepiece and two collectible pins. The stainless steel dial features comic book style art of Captain Marvel, Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Vision, and Black Widow, plus a celebratory ”60” at the 12 o’clock position. Also included in the gift box is an ”A” logo cloisonné pin and a metal pin stamped with various vintage slogans that celebrate Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

”Join the Dark Side” with this sleek and dangerously stylish Darth Vader watch and pin set by Citizen. In the Dark Lord’s signature black, the Eco-Drive stainless steel timepiece features the Galactic Empire insignia on the glow-in-the-dark dial. Also included is a Darth Vader cloisonné pin…”

These pieces are available on the DisneyStore.com now. But they are pricey!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!