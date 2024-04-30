Cirque du Soleil Let’s You Go Behind-The-Scenes at Disney Springs







Cirque du Soleil has been a staple at Disney Springs for some time. Over the years, several shows have been presented, but those who want to take a peek behind the curtain haven’t had that option—until now!

The Page to Stage Signature Experience allows guests to see the behind-the-scenes details of Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life show. The ticketed event is billed as:

“Enjoy even more magic at Drawn to Life with the Page to Stage Signature Experience, and go behind the scenes of this one-of-a-kind collaboration between Cirque du Soleil and Disney.“

The Page to Stage tour certainly sounds like a VIP experience. Instead of being your typical walk-thru of the backstage area, guests will be treated to food, drink, and photo-ops:

“Check in with your host upon arrival, then enter the theater to order a beverage and a snack of your choice and enjoy the performance from your premium seat location. Afterwards, your host will take you on a guided backstage tour for an up close and personal look at show props, stagecraft, costumes, and more. This experience includes the chance to meet a Drawn to Life performer and capture a photo, and you’ll take home a unique souvenir keepsake.“

OK, you’ve got me. But how much does this cost?

Regardless of showtime, the price appears to be $258 per person. Most tours occur during the 5:30 and 8 PM shows starting May 24.

The unique seating the description alludes to isn’t exactly as close to the action as I thought it would be for that price. Check out the seating chart below:

I’ve sat in this area before. You get a good view, but it’s not as fun as being on center stage and in the front row.

Will you be buying tickets to the Page to Stage Signature Experience? Let us know!

