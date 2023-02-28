Cinderella’s Royal Table: Good and Bad News







Cinderella’s Royal Table at the Magic Kingdom offers signature table service dining. This week, some procedures and pricing will change at Cinderella’s Royal Table. So, we have good news and bad news for Walt Disney World guests looking for a reservation at Cinderella’s Royal Table.

The highly sought-after Cinderella’s Royal Table dining has slowly returned to operation procedures like before the theme parks closed in 2020. For example, the breakfast service only resumed at Cinderella’s Royal Table in August. For some, the long-awaited return of the full-character dining experience finally arrived.

Characters Return

On Feb. 28, the full-character experience returned to Cinderella’s Royal Table. Up to that point, guests would enter and just meet Cinderella. They would take photos with her. Afterward, guests would ascend the spiral staircase to enter the dining area. This medieval-style castle dining setting lacked one prominent expected element, characters.

Feb. 28 marked the long-awaited day. Because of this, the Walt Disney World website noted that the prices would reflect the return of characters. At other Walt Disney World table service options, like Ohana, that added characters back to their dining, an increase of $20 came with the characters. Will it be worth it for groups to spend even more per person on characters?

The former price for breakfast ranged from $45 for adults and $29 for children ages three to nine. Breakfast is served from 8:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Lunch begins at 11:00 a.m.

The lunch and dinner prices range from $67 for adults to $39 for children. The lunch and dinner menu consists of a three-course prix fixe menu. For the record, the lunch and dinner menus are basically identical. Also, Walt Disney World annual passholders receive a 10% discount.

Pricing

We finally got the official pricing from Walt Disney World. Even though the menu failed to change, the price increased as expected. However, this price increase should not have surprised us. Breakfast pricing increased the expected $20 for adults to $65 now. The children’s price rose to $39.

For the Fairytale Lunch and Dinner, the price increase with characters will not be as noticeable as the breakfast change. Adults cost $79 now. Children cost $47. Compared to the breakfast price increase, that one does not hurt as much,

This restaurant remains a hard-to-acquire advanced dining reservation at Walt Disney World. Also, guests must prepay in full when making a reservation here. Now, in addition to those obstacles, the prices have increased. Of course, the costs will increase if people pay for the rising prices.

As stated earlier, we have good news and bad news. If you want to avoid the potentially long queue for character meet and greets, the return of characters coming to your table makes good news. On the other hand, some groups will need to evaluate their vacation budgets with this price change.

Have you dined recently at Cinderella’s Royal Table? What do you think about the characters coming back? Let us know in the comments below.