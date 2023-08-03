Cinderella and Tiana Disney 100 Collector Dolls Coming In September

Disney has two new collectible dolls coming out in late September. Cinderella and Tiana will be featured as dolls for the Disney 100 collection. Both dolls are available for Pre-order with a release dates next month.
Let’s take a look!
Cinderella
Walmart – $45 (release date September 5)
Target – $45.49 (release date September 8)
Amazon Cinderella – $45 (release date September 30)
Entertainment Earth – $54.99 (September release)
“Commemorate Disney 100 Years of Wonder with this special collector edition Cinderella doll, inspired by the timeless Disney movie! Wearing a luxe fashion inspired by her memorable blue gown, Cinderella doll shines in satin, glitter, and an elegant diamond motif. Featuring beautiful, displayable packaging, this beautiful doll is a dream come true for any Disney fan’s collection. Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.
- In celebration of Disney 100 Years of Wonder and inspired by the unforgettable Disney film, Cinderella doll gets the platinum treatment!
- Cinderella’s signature dress is reimagined here in stunning satin and metallic novelty fabric, with glittery stars and diamond motifs that nod to her magical transformation moment in the movie
- Cinderella doll’s hair is styled in an elegant updo and features a blue-hued headband that shines with embedded glitter. Sparkling earrings and shoes complete the opulent look
- A doll stand and premium package make this posable Cinderella doll ideal for displaying“
Tiana
Walmart – $45 (Release date September 5)
Target – $45.49 (Release date September 8)
Amazon – $45 (Release date September 30)
Entertainment Earth – $54.99 (Release date September)
“Commemorate Disney 100 Years of Wonder with this special collector edition Tiana doll, inspired by the timeless Disney movie, The Princess and the Frog! Wearing a luxe fashion inspired by her memorable green gown, Tiana doll shines in satin, glitter, and an elegant lily pad motif. Featuring beautiful displayable packaging, this doll is a dream come true for any Disney fan’s collection. Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.
- In celebration of Disney 100 Years of Wonder and inspired by the unforgettable film, Tiana doll gets the platinum treatment!
- Tiana’s signature dress is reimagined here in stunning satin and metallic novelty fabric, with asymmetrical leaves, sparkle details and lily pad motifs that nod to the magic of the bayou
- Tiana’s hair is styled in an elegant updo and features a glitter-embedded tiara with a reflective green finish. Sparkling earrings and shoes complete the opulent look
- A doll stand and premium package make this posable Tiana doll ideal for displaying“
**There are Amazon affiliate links in this article.**
