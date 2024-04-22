Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty Disney Castle Starbucks Tumblers Now Available







Starbucks fans, we have two new tumbler designs for you today. They have been launched by Disneystore.com. Both are in golden tones and feature iconic Disney castles. One cup is Disneyland with Sleeping Beauty Castle, and one is Walt Disney World with Cinderella Castle.

The downside is they are $50!

Let’s take a look!

“Hold onto special memories of your visits to The Happiest Place on Earth every time you pick up this golden tumbler with straw by Starbucks®. Featuring Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Disneyland Resort logo, and a dazzling allover raised geometric design, it holds 24 oz. so you’ll stay refreshed happily ever after.

One side features Sleeping Beauty Castle and Disneyland Resort logo

One side features the Starbucks® logo

Screw-on lid to keep beverages from spilling

This tumbler is for cold beverages only

Hand wash only this is not dishwasher or microwave safe

97% acrylic (body) / 2% polypropylene (straw) / 1% silicone (lid seal)

9” H x 4” Diameter (11 1/2” H with straw)

Holds 24 oz.“

“Hold onto special memories of your visits to The Most Magical Place on Earth every time you pick up this golden tumbler with straw by Starbucks®. Featuring Cinderella Castle, the Walt Disney World logo and a dazzling allover raised geometric design, it holds 24 oz. so you’ll stay refreshed happily ever after.

Allover raised geometric design

One side features Cinderella Castle and Walt Disney World logo

One side features the Starbucks® logo

Screw-on lid to keep beverages from spilling

This tumbler is for cold beverages only

Hand wash only this is not dishwasher or microwave safe

97% acrylic (body) / 2% polypropylene (straw) / 1% silicone (lid seal)

9” H x 4” Diameter (11 1/2” H with straw)

Holds 24 oz.“

These are both available at Disney parks and on ShopDisney.com now. While supplies last.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!