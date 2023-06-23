Cilantro Urban Eatery Opens On a Rainy Night at Disney Springs







The newest addition to the food truck lineup at Disney Soring, Cilantro Urban Eatery, opened for business on the evening of June 22.

Some would call this food truck new-ish. This food truck has served food on Walt Disney World property before. However, this time Cilantro Urban Eatery receives a permanent spot in the food truck area at Disney Springs.

Some Basics to Know for Cilantro Urban Eatery

The food trucks open on Mondays through Thursdays at 5:00 p.m. On Fridays, the food trucks at Disney Springs open at 3:00 p.m. Still, on weekends, the food trucks open at noon. They tend to stay open until 10:30 p.m.

Cilantro Urban Eatery takes cash or card. However, it does not accept Disney gift cards. This food truck utilizes Square for sales, so receipts will be an email or text version. With this sales system, you will have the now familiar screen asking for a tip for quick service dining.

Opening Night for Cilantro Urban Eatery

The opening night for this food truck started with bad weather slowing down sales. Sales started picking up later in the evening as the rain disappeared. Earlier in the day, Cilantro Urban Eatery posted on Instagram that the truck would open that night.

The staff at this food truck showed enthusiasm. The normal opening night glitches happened but nothing major for an opening at Disney Springs. For example, they needed help stating this food truck’s operating hours. I get that. This blogger has often been writing July when he means June for odd reasons lately. Change, even good change, can be tough for food trucks, bloggers, and everyday people.

The Food

We ordered the “Puerto-rrito.” This costs $14. This consists of marinated roasted pork pernil, white rice, black beans, sweet plantains, and chipotle mayo. As a burrito, those components come wrapped and pressed inside a flour tortilla. The burrito has plantain chips as a side and cilantro-avocado mayo for dipping.

The burrito was pressed very nicely, enhancing this. All the ingredients within the burrito taste good. Still, none of them amazed us with this level of quick service either. Similarly, the dip brought good flavor but nothing great either. The touch of sweetness and savory flavoring within the burrito with the plantains and black beans provides uniqueness.

The plantain chips taste just okay. The concept of plantain chips with this burrito also adds to this unique menu option. We applaud non-traditional cuisine at theme park resorts. Perhaps I am not a fan of plantain chips anymore. I did not like them at Illumination’s Minion Café either.

All the flavors of this burrito were good quality. We would have preferred a more robust flavor with this burrito. The concept of a “Latin Kitchen” causes us to think that way. Yet, in fairness, many Latin food options offer this solid, less spicy flavor.

For the Disney theme park general audience, this will do well. We wish the owner and staff of this food truck good luck in this new venture. We hope to see great things from this food truck. As always, eat like you mean it!