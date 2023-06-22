Cilantro Urban Eatery, a New (ish) Food Truck at Disney Springs







On July 21, a new food truck, Cilantro Urban Eatery, arrived at the Westside area of Disney Springs, bringing the promise of new food choices.

In fairness, the Cilantro Urban Eatery has appeared at Disney Springs on several previous occasions. Those appearances have been for short periods of time. They served as a test run for a more extended engagement starting soon.

However, despite the fact that no official announcements from Walt Disney World have been made, common expectations involved the Disney-owned food trucks leaving Disney Springs. This process involves third-party food trucks to fill that gap in terms of dining options at Disney Springs.

The 4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck and the Local Green Orlando Food Truck have become commonplace at Disney Springs. Cilantro Urban Eatery will now join those. We do not have an official opening date yet.

Cilantro Urban Eatery is based out of Celebration, Florida. They announced on Instagram recently that a big announcement was coming. Apparently, the big announcement involves one of their food trucks operating consistently at Disney Springs.

On July 21, the food truck appeared at Disney Springs. On that evening, it did not open. However, we expect it to open soon for regular operation.

Cilantro Urban Eatery Menu

The menu features the divisive menu item of cilantro. To some people, cilantro tastes like soap. There will be better choices for those people than this new-ish food truck. Yet, for the rest of us, this food truck shows promise.

The Cilantro Urban Eatery Food Truck offers five different food items. They include:

The Sandwich Cubano with cilantro-avocado mayo dip

The Puerto-rrito which also comes with cilantro-avocado mayo-dip

Chicken Tostadas with cilantro-avocado mayo

Arepas Encantada with cilantro-avocado mayo dip

Pabellion-Ropa Vieja is the only food item with no cilantro on the menu.

The menu pricing varies from $10 to $16. Sodas and bottled water cost respectively five and four dollars.

When this new-ish food truck opens, we will update you on the quality of the menu items. As always, eat like you mean it!