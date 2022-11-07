Christmas Season Continues to Take Over Universal Studios Florida

The first official day of the holiday season at Universal Orlando begins November 12th. Every day new things arrive at Universal Orlando indicating the days are numbered until full holiday festivities begin. In a few days, guests can enjoy the parade featuring Macy’s, incredible Who-Ville-themed activities, and the holiday nighttime light show on Hogwarts Castle. Merchandise fans anticipate a wonderful Tribute Store with some “Earl” theming. If you just cannot wait for the holidays at Universal Orlando, some recent additions will help add to your anticipation.

For example, the holiday decorations are up in the Diagon Alley area and London Waterfront area of Universal Studios Florida. The wreaths set a clear image for visiting this area. Also, the holiday trimmings engulf the area for Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees to perform. Starting November 12th, Celestina and her lovely crew will sing holiday tunes in this setting.

Over at the location of the future holiday Tribute Store, the traditional wreaths are placed on the façade with care. The nearby Subway prop also received some holiday decorations.

Of course, the sign that the holiday season will be in full celebration mode involves the large Christmas tree. Well, the Christmas tree went up this past weekend. The tree resides near the Tribute Store location in the New York area. The tree looks magnificent as usual. Also, if you know where to look, there seems to be a hole in this tree. I wonder if our favorite squirrel named Earl will be found there as the holiday season starts.

Some clues have been placed that the “Mistletoe Pines” will be returning for the 2022 holiday season. Last year in the CityWalk area, guests could experience some unique holiday treats and merchandise. An ornament mentioning this special seasonal addition to Universal Orlando can be found at Universal Orlando. Other merchandise also features the Mistletoe Pines’ connection to Earl the Squirrel.

Remember, Earl will be everywhere showing his power of cuteness. Guests will see more and more holiday signs over the next few days leading to November 12th. As a result, we will strive to keep you updated.