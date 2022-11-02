Christmas Decoration Have Started To Appear In The Magic Kingdom

Halloween was yesterday and then overnight the Magic Kingdom shed it’s not so scary Halloween décor for the upcoming Christmas season. Just like magic.

Disney shared a video of the transformation on YouTube:

Twitter users were quick to share the new decorations!

Take a look!

Main Street USA Begins Transformation Into Holiday Season at Magic Kingdom – https://t.co/xkZuza1hSQ — disneydaily (@disneydailyco) November 1, 2022

It’s beginning to look a lot like… Disney World has begun transforming Magic Kingdom for the holiday season. Holiday decor has been added at the park. pic.twitter.com/kpn1jq5RO4 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) November 1, 2022

It’s officially Christmastime in Magic Kingdom! 🎄✨❄️ pic.twitter.com/vnMtIWSKWV — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) November 1, 2022

The wreaths are UP, and the magic is here! It’s Christmas in Magic Kingdom! pic.twitter.com/qK9mgo5pNd — AllEars.Net (@AllEarsNet) November 1, 2022

This was a Disney video showing the transformation last year:

Disney World has released time-lapse video of the Christmas decorations being installed at Magic Kingdom as the resort prepares for the holiday season. pic.twitter.com/HWOA7ZMczt — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) November 2, 2021

Others have posted videos showcasing the new merchandise!

Disney World has released time-lapse video of the Christmas decorations being installed at Magic Kingdom as the resort prepares for the holiday season. pic.twitter.com/HWOA7ZMczt — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) November 2, 2021

It always amazes me how they can transform The Magic Kingdom in just one night!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

(All tweets and videos belong to the accounts that posted them.)