Christmas Decoration Have Started To Appear In The Magic Kingdom

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0

Halloween was yesterday and then overnight the Magic Kingdom shed it’s not so scary Halloween décor for the upcoming Christmas season. Just like magic.

Disney shared a video of the transformation on YouTube:

Twitter users were quick to share the new decorations!

Take a look!

This was a Disney video showing the transformation last year:

Others have posted videos showcasing the new merchandise!

It always amazes me how they can transform The Magic Kingdom in just one night!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

(All tweets and videos belong to the accounts that posted them.)


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.