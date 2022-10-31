Christmas Comes Early for HHN fans

Halloween Day brought some surprising sales and the continuation of refurbishments around that theme park at Universal Orlando. For Halloween Horror Nights fans, it may be more like Christmas day. Since the Islands of Adventure theme park has been decorating for Christmas for at least two weeks that seems fitting.

The vast array of Halloween Horror Nights merchandise produced by Universal Orlando boggles the mind sometimes. The event has one more night, as of the time of writing. Yet, a large portion of Halloween Horror Nights merchandise displays a 70% sign next to it. For some annual passholders, you can also earn your standard merchandise discount on top of this large discount. These clearance-priced items can be found in the main gift shop in the Port of Entry area near the entrance to the park. Also, the All Hallows Eve Boutique featured many 70% off items even including the candles. Guests could also find clearance Halloween Horror Nights merchandise in the Toon Lagoon area.

I did notice that the kiosks in CityWalk and the main Universal Studios Store had several Halloween Horror Nights items for sale at 70% off. Over at Universal Studios Florida, however, that morning, the Halloween Horror Nights merchandise was only 50% off. I suspect that price will drop also though—probably will before this article gets published.

I should point out one last thing about this large percentage-off sale. This discount does not apply to every Halloween Horror Nights merchandise item. Though, in my opinion, most of the items were discounted by 70%. In some past years, Universal Orlando would hold a “garage sale” to move old merchandise at a large discount. Most of the time when this happened in the past, the sale would be in November after Halloween Horror Nights ended.

Since last year, we saw large discounts like this and no “garage sale”, I suspect we will not see one of those sales this year. If you have a favorite merchandise item from Halloween Horror Nights, you should hurry to Universal Orlando over the next week or so before they disappear.