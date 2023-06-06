Chris Hemsworth’s Kids’ Friends Mocked ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’







It’s been almost a year since ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ hit theaters. The film did not do as poorly as ‘The Eternals’, but it didn’t “win” the box office either, with about a $761 million global take.

Critics and fans also reviewed it lower than other Thor films, with a Rotten Tomatoes Critical Score worse than ‘Thor Dark World’ and a Verified Audience Score barely above it. The “All Audience” Score for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ sits at 59%.

In a GQ interview, Chris Hemsworth shared some thoughts on why he thought audiences didn’t like the film and even talked about his kids’ friends mocking the film.

“It’s a bunch of eight-year-olds critiquing my film.” The kids said ‘We thought this one had too much humour, the action was cool but the VFX weren’t as good.”

Hemsworth says he cringes and laughs when he thinks about that.

“I cringe and laugh equally at it.”

I can imagine it would be embarrassing having your children’s friends mock your movie. Kids are embarrassed by their parents all the time, but that seems much worse than average.

In regards to why he thinks audiences didn’t enjoy it as much as Marvel hoped he said:

“I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly. It’s always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective… I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond.”

Part of it was the director. Taikai Waititi did ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ as well. That film was also criticized for being too focused on humor. It seems he thought going further into humor would somehow improve the results of the fourth Thor film. Alas, he flicked too hard.

I think the issue with Marvel projects is that they had a clear plan for Phases 1-3. When Phase 4 came, they didn’t have a roadmap and wanted to pivot to being more “modern.” When they ended the arc, many fans just stepped off, not wanting ten more years of a “story.” Characters were changed out, and the pandemic taught people it was okay not to see every Marvel film or show. All of this has led to different films than people expect and lower returns.

But that’s my opinion.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!