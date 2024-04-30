Chris Hemsworth Says Thor Love and Thunder Work Was a “Parody of Myself”







Chris Hemsworth seems to have been having a lot of self-reflection and growth lately. Talking to Vanity Fair about his work as Thor, he discussed how much he loved playing Thor and how it was a great gift at age 25.

During his interview, which was mostly about Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Hemsworth did talk a bit about playing Thor. He addressed the last Thor film, saying, “I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn’t stick the landing.”

While the Marvel films did well overall, the last Thor film, “Thor: Love and Thunder,” has been a weak one in the MCU. However, recent entries have proven to be weaker, so there is that.

There was also Taika Waiti behind the film, so it was bound to be a bit wacky.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” earned $760.9 million at the box office, which is better than “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” ($476.1 million) or “The Marvels” ($206.1 million). However, most agree that “Thor: Love and Thunder” was not the best.

It seems that Hemsworth isn’t too keen on that final Thor film because this isn’t the first time he’s commented on it.

Previously, he discussed how “silly” it became and how even his kids’ friends made fun of it.

“It’s a bunch of eight-year-olds critiquing my film.” The kids said ‘We thought this one had too much humour, the action was cool but the VFX weren’t as good. I cringe and laugh equally at it.”

He continued saying,

“I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly. It’s always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective… I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond.”

When you read what Hemsworth says in the Vanity Fair interview, it seems that he overthinks things quite a bit. He also seems to wish he could have done more with Thor to offset the lackluster performance of the last film.

What do you think? Is it time to move on from Thor, or should Hemsworth get another shot at redeeming the character?

Source: Vanity Fair