Child Hit By Ride Vehicle After Allegedly Leaving Their New Zootopia: Hot Pursuit Vehicle







New reports have revealed that a child somehow got out of their restraints while riding the new Zootopia: Hot Pursuit attraction at Shanghai Disney. The current story indicates that the child may have left their attraction vehicle to retrieve lost mouse ears. Unfortunately, as it’s a trackless ride system, one can’t tell which way the ride will go, and they appear to have been run over by a ride vehicle.

Images posted by China 8 on X (formerly Twitter) show a child that appears to be pinned beneath a ride vehicle. I am not going to post those images in this article. If you would like to see them you can visit the link above.

According to other reports, the child was even dragged until an emergency stop was initiated.

Since the incident, the attraction has been closed, and the Shanghai Disney Resort has posted the following announcement:

“Zootopia: Hot Pursuit” is temporarily out of service until further notice. The other offerings of Zootopia including entertainment, F&B and merchandise will continue to operate as normal.

We understand this may impact some guests’ original visit plans, in which case we will provide refunds or exchanges for guests who have purchased park tickets for December 25, 2023 and wish to reschedule their visit to another date. Please contact your original point of purchase for refund or exchange of tickets for Shanghai Disneyland (tickets not redeemed), or contact Shanghai Disney Resort Reservation Center for other inquiries. The same policy applies to Early Park Entry Pass for December 25, 2023.

Policies for Shanghai Disneyland Annual Pass holders will be soon available on the resort’s Annual Pass Hub.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation, and please follow the resort’s official App for latest operational arrangements.

Shanghai Disney Resort

December 24, 2023”

There is no current update on the child’s condition. We sincerely hope the child is okay.

This is why it is important not to leave your ride vehicle while an attraction operates.

Source: Disney Fanatic, Shanghai Disney Resort