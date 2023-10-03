Chewbacca Crocs Now Available To Help You Take On The Galaxy







Crocs are incredibly popular with many people. For some jobs they are the “go to” shoe option for comfort and ease. Others love the style and wearability. Lines Crocs are perfect for the upcoming colder months.

Now, the shoe brand has taken on one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars universe–Chewbacca.

These Crocs are available in Adult, Child and Toddler sizes!

Let’s take a look!

Womens sizes 6-12 and Mens sizes 4-12 are available.

“Everybody loves the comfort of the Crocs Classic Clog – and now there’s a toasty lined version so you can stay cozy at home. The plush interior adds to the cushion and comfort, while the fuzzy upper offers cozy detailing and cold-weather style. You can even personalize your look thanks to the subtle backstrap with holes for Jibbitz™ charms. Enjoy the great indoors all season with this twist on the Classic.

The legendary Classic Clog, now with fuzz inside and out

Incredibly light and easy to wear

Pivoting heel straps for a more secure fit

Great indoors or out

Customizable backstrap for Jibbitz™ charms“

Sizes C11-C13 and J1-J6 available.

Sizes C4-C10

“Kids love the comfort of the Crocs Classic Clog — and now there’s a toasty lined version to keep the feeling going all season. The soft, fuzzy liner adds to the cushion and comfort. They’re great as slippers, yet capable outdoors, too. Croslite foam construction keeps them light and easy to wear. The pivoting heel strap gives kids a secure fit, or push it forward for an easy-on option.

The legendary Kids’ Classic Clog, now with a warm, fuzzy liner

Incredibly light and easy to wear

Pivoting heel straps for a more secure fit

Great indoors or out

Customizable with Jibbitz charms

Dual Crocs Comfort: Blissfully supportive. Soft. Cradling comfort.

Fuzz Liner: Made of 100% Polyester“

If you want to add more Jibbitz there is a Star Wars pack of six for $19.99

It includes Wicket the Ewok, Master Yoda, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Stormtrooper, and Boba Fett.

These shoes are available now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!