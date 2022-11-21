Cheryl Burke to Take Final Bow on Dancing With the Stars

Cheryl Burke, famed dance pro on Dancing With the Stars, is taking her last turn on the dance floor on this season’s finale on Monday, November 21st. Burke has been gracing the dance floor of the show since Season 2 and for a total of 26 seasons. Cheryl Burke has taken home the prized mirrorball trophy a total of two times. She won with Drew Lachey, a member of the singing group 98 Degrees in Season 2. She won again in Season 3 with Emmitt Smith, former Dallas Cowboys Running Back.

Cheryl Burke, now 38, has been performing on the show since she was 21 years old. She posted on her Instagram about her exit from the dance floor saying:

Dancing With the Stars also tweeted about Cheryl Burke’s departure from the show:

After 26 seasons in the #DWTS family, tonight, @CherylBurke will take the stage for her farewell performance. You are an absolute icon and we thank you for so many years of creativity and entertainment! ❤️ We will miss you so much. pic.twitter.com/dTjZR2XZC0 — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) November 20, 2022

Speculation has been swirling that Burke may join the Judge’s Table with Len Goodman’s exit from the show.

Britt Stewart, another pro dancer, was interviewed by Page Six about Burke’s departure and potential turn at the judge’s Table. She said, “Cheryl definitely wants to be a judge and I think that she would be an amazing addition. I think that Derek (Hough) is a testament to a past pro becoming a judge. He really has the knowledge and he has the experience of what it’s like to be in our shoes.”

Burke certainly has the expertise to sit in a Judge’s Chair on Dancing With the Stars, but that announcement remains to be seen.

She said on her podcast that dance will “always be a part” of her story. However, she has found happiness in podcasting with her show “Burke in the Game.” She is also focusing her time on mental health advocacy. She opened up about her mental health journey to People after her divorce from actor, Matthew Lawrence earlier this year. She added that she is three years sober from alcohol.

Will you miss Cheryl Burke as a dancing pro on Dancing With the Stars? Let us know in the comments.