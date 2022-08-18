Chernabog Loungefly Mini Backpack and Wallet Pre-Orders Begin Today

‘Night on Bald Mountain’ fans are going to be excited about this. Chernabog from ‘Fantasia’ will be appearing on a new Loungefly mini-backpack and wallet. The LA Style Rush (LASR) exclusive will go live for pre-orders today at 2PM PST / 5PM EST.
The bags will be pre-order with shipment on September 15th.
You can pre-order your today at LASR.
