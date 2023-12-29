Chemical Spill at Disneyland Leads to Injuries







In the early hours of December 28, 2023, the Anaheim Fire & Rescue Hazardous Material team was called to the Happiest Place on Earth. A chemical spill injured two people at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

The spill was reported by The Orange County Register and picked up by SFGATE. The local media outlet said a mixture of two chemicals led to the incident.

Chlorine accidentally came into contact with an unspecified cleaning solution. This resulted in a vapor cloud, which two cast members were affected by.

Thankfully, the injuries were not serious, although one cast member was hospitalized. However, this person was released from Orange County’s UCI Medical Center the same day.

The other injured party was not taken to the hospital. This cast member was treated within Disneyland.

An ongoing investigation is taking place, but no further information is available. We’ll update the story if the Anaheim Fire HazMat team issues a public statement.

A Walt Disney Company representative did, however, e-mail a response to the situation to SFGATE:

“A small amount of cleaning products came into contact with one another early this morning backstage … Out of an abundance of caution, the area was examined by appropriate response teams to ensure the safety of cast members … Guests were not impacted.“

We’d like to wish the hardworking cast members who were injured a speedy recovery.

This isn’t the first chemical spill reported on Disney property. In 2020, an incident happened in the Tower of Terror. Thankfully, it was in an area that guests did not populate.

In more recent news, it was discovered that guests were dumping their personal toxic waste in lines of some very popular Walt Disney World attractions. If the smell of unbathed tourists wasn’t enough already.

Have you encountered any spilled chemicals at Disneyland or Walt Disney World? Let us know!

[Source: SFGATE]

[Source: The Orange County Register]