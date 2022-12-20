Chef Mickey’s Buffet To Return in 2023

We have some great news for Walt Disney World fans. Disney has announced that the popular Chef Mickey’s buffet at Disney’s Contemporary Resort will return on March 1, 2023!

The family style dining option currently in place, will end on February 28, 2023 and the buffet will return for breakfast and dinner!

We don’t know what the menu is yet, but the Walt Disney World resort site says they will update that information soon.

The popular buffet was axed over the pandemic and hadn’t returned, much to the dismay of many. But it’s coming back!

