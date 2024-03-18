Chef Maneet Chauhan to Host Meet & Greet at ‘eet’ in Disney Springs!







Fans of celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan will soon have the opportunity to meet her in Disney Springs! Over the following months, she will host five meet-and-greets at eet by Maneet Chauhan.

WDW Magazine reports that Chauhan’s appearances will kick off tomorrow, March 19th. These are ticketed events, and each person will pay $195.

Fans of Chauhan will have this to look forward to:

“Come join celebrity Chef Maneet Chauhan for an incredible experience as she prepares you a family style meal featuring some of her favorite globally-inspired Indian dishes. Additionally, there will be demonstrations and autographed merchandise.“

If you cannot make it on Tuesday, there will be four other times available:

March 19th

April 15th

May 13th

June 17th

July 22th

The Chef Dinner, as the ticketing site calls it, starts at 5 PM. eet by Maneet Chauhan is located at 1780 E Buena Vista Dr in Lake Buena Vista.

If you don’t feel like dealing with the traffic getting into and out of Walt Disney World during rush hour (and sitting at a standstill on I-4), eet by Maneet Chauhan is open between 11 AM and 11 PM every day.

Prices range from $15 to $34 per person. The menu, though mostly centered on Indian cuisine, does offer some alternatives for those in your party who prefer more pedestrian food. Yes, that means there are chicken tendies and pizza…

If you’re wondering if eet by Maneet Chauhan is worth the trip, it’s a tough call. Fellow writers who are fans of Indian food have told me it’s OK, while other park bloggers have called it the worst new addition to Disney Springs.

I can personally recommend some other places at Disney Springs if you don’t want to try eet. Try Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ or Jock Lindsey’s Hanger Bar. Just outside of WDW is Hash House A Go Go; it’s totally worth it for breakfast!

[Source: WDW Magazine]