Check Out Disney’s Chocolate Easter Eggs and Treats From The Grand Floridian

Since Easter is just a week away we are going to take a look at some of the amazing chocolate eggs at The Grand Floridian! Every year Disney does displays of chocolate eggs made by their culinary Cast Members. They are displayed at The Contemporary, The Grand Floridian and the Yacht & Beach Club Resorts. Thanks to our friend La Reina Creole we have a look at these displays and some of the yummy treats available for purchase.

Let’s take a look at the beautiful work on display!

Sword in the Stone

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Alice in Wonderland

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

I am loving all the gear work on this piece!

Bambi

Country Bears

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Tow Mater

Munchling

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Princess and the Frog

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Totoro

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Gorgeous Contemporary Piece

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Main Street Electrical Parade

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Winnie the Pooh

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)
(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Daisy’s House

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)
(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Encanto

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Marvel

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Figment

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Walt and Roy Disney

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)
(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Luca

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Orange Bird

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Remy and Raya

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Fantasia

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)
(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)
(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)
(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Kevin from UP!

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Cast Members have been painting characters on an Egg

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)
(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)
(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)
(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

There is also a Grand Cottage Treats stand.

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)
(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Hot Cross Buns – $4.50

Guava Cream Cheese Sweet Roll – $4.50

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Peanut Butter Cereal Egg – $5.50

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Fruity Mickey Pop-$7.00

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Bunny Burrow Dirt Cup -$7.00

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Carrot Blondie Pop -$7.50

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Lemon Blueberry Mickey Whoopie Pie -$8.00

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

White Chocolate Bunny Pop – $8.00

Orange Scented Cookie Sandwich – $8.50

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Cream Cheese Carrot Coffee Cake – $9.50

Confetti Cake Lamb Pop – $9.50

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Salted Caramel Chocolate Popcorn – $10

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Milk Chocolate Bunny With M&Ms -$12

Spring Artisanal Macarons – $15

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Vanilla Bean Cupcake Sampler -$16

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

Grand Egg With Jelly Beans – $20

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

The Cottage Box – $50

(Image Credit: La Reina Creole)

These eggs will be displayed through Easter.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Special thanks to La Reina Creole on Twitter. Give her a follow!


