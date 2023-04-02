Check Out Disney’s Chocolate Easter Eggs and Treats From The Grand Floridian







Since Easter is just a week away we are going to take a look at some of the amazing chocolate eggs at The Grand Floridian! Every year Disney does displays of chocolate eggs made by their culinary Cast Members. They are displayed at The Contemporary, The Grand Floridian and the Yacht & Beach Club Resorts. Thanks to our friend La Reina Creole we have a look at these displays and some of the yummy treats available for purchase.

Let’s take a look at the beautiful work on display!

Sword in the Stone

Alice in Wonderland

I am loving all the gear work on this piece!

Bambi

Country Bears

Tow Mater

Munchling

Princess and the Frog

Totoro

Gorgeous Contemporary Piece

Main Street Electrical Parade

Winnie the Pooh

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

Daisy’s House

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Encanto

Marvel

Figment

Walt and Roy Disney

Luca

Orange Bird

Remy and Raya

Fantasia

Kevin from UP!

Cast Members have been painting characters on an Egg

There is also a Grand Cottage Treats stand.

Hot Cross Buns – $4.50

Guava Cream Cheese Sweet Roll – $4.50

Peanut Butter Cereal Egg – $5.50

Fruity Mickey Pop-$7.00

Bunny Burrow Dirt Cup -$7.00

Carrot Blondie Pop -$7.50

Lemon Blueberry Mickey Whoopie Pie -$8.00

White Chocolate Bunny Pop – $8.00

Orange Scented Cookie Sandwich – $8.50

Cream Cheese Carrot Coffee Cake – $9.50

Confetti Cake Lamb Pop – $9.50

Salted Caramel Chocolate Popcorn – $10

Milk Chocolate Bunny With M&Ms -$12

Spring Artisanal Macarons – $15

Vanilla Bean Cupcake Sampler -$16

Grand Egg With Jelly Beans – $20

The Cottage Box – $50

These eggs will be displayed through Easter.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Special thanks to La Reina Creole on Twitter. Give her a follow!