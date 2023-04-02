Check Out Disney’s Chocolate Easter Eggs and Treats From The Grand Floridian

Since Easter is just a week away we are going to take a look at some of the amazing chocolate eggs at The Grand Floridian! Every year Disney does displays of chocolate eggs made by their culinary Cast Members. They are displayed at The Contemporary, The Grand Floridian and the Yacht & Beach Club Resorts. Thanks to our friend La Reina Creole we have a look at these displays and some of the yummy treats available for purchase.
Let’s take a look at the beautiful work on display!
Sword in the Stone
Alice in Wonderland
I am loving all the gear work on this piece!
Bambi
Country Bears
Tow Mater
Munchling
Princess and the Frog
Totoro
Gorgeous Contemporary Piece
Main Street Electrical Parade
Winnie the Pooh
The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe
Daisy’s House
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Encanto
Marvel
Figment
Walt and Roy Disney
Luca
Orange Bird
Remy and Raya
Fantasia
Kevin from UP!
Cast Members have been painting characters on an Egg
There is also a Grand Cottage Treats stand.
Hot Cross Buns – $4.50
Guava Cream Cheese Sweet Roll – $4.50
Peanut Butter Cereal Egg – $5.50
Fruity Mickey Pop-$7.00
Bunny Burrow Dirt Cup -$7.00
Carrot Blondie Pop -$7.50
Lemon Blueberry Mickey Whoopie Pie -$8.00
White Chocolate Bunny Pop – $8.00
Orange Scented Cookie Sandwich – $8.50
Cream Cheese Carrot Coffee Cake – $9.50
Confetti Cake Lamb Pop – $9.50
Salted Caramel Chocolate Popcorn – $10
Milk Chocolate Bunny With M&Ms -$12
Spring Artisanal Macarons – $15
Vanilla Bean Cupcake Sampler -$16
Grand Egg With Jelly Beans – $20
The Cottage Box – $50
These eggs will be displayed through Easter.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Special thanks to La Reina Creole on Twitter. Give her a follow!
